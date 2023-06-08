Mesa 23.1.2 Released With Intel Fix For VKD3D-Proton, More RADV Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 8 June 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA
Eric Engestrom has delivered another on-time release of a Mesa stable point release. Out today is Mesa 23.1.2 for delivering the latest stable bug fixes for this collection of open-source graphics driver components commonly used on Linux systems.

Mesa 23.1.2 has a wide assortment of fixes that have been back-ported from Mesa 23.2-devel over the past two weeks. Among the highlights with the dozens of new patches in Mesa 23.1.2 include:

- Setting vk_x11_strict_image_count for the game Wolfenstein II to prevent a crash when vsync is turned off on XWayland.

- Many different fixes for the RADV Vulkan driver, including Vulkan Video fixes and more.

- Rusticl has raised its Rust requirements to Rust 1.60 or newer.

- Several Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver fixes.

- Several Lavapipe fixes for that software Vulkan implementation.

- The Intel ANV and HasVK drivers have enabled single texel alignment since it's now needed by VKD3D-Proton.


More details on all of the Mesa 23.1.2 changes via the release announcement. Mesa 23.2 meanwhile as the next feature release will be out in mid-to-late Q3.
1 Comment
Related News
25 More Patches Further Improve RADV's Ray-Tracing For Complex Games
Mesa 23.2 Receives Asahi AGX Gallium3D Changes For OpenGL 3.1 + GLES 3.0
Mesa's Lavapipe Adds Vulkan Task/Mesh Shader Support
RadeonSI ACO Code Lands More Functionality
Qualcomm Adreno 600 Series Graphics Get OpenGL 4.6 On Open-Source Driver
Raspberry Pi V3D Driver Adds Native ASTC Texture Compression Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Set For Release Next Week With Around 100 Known Bugs
AMD Ready For Ryzen Linux Systems To Use AMD P-State Active Mode By Default
Phoronix.com Turns 19 Years Old For Covering Linux Hardware, Open-Source News
Steam On Linux Use Ticked Higher In May, 25% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck
KDE Plasma 6.0 Stability "Improving Daily"
Ubuntu Details Initial Plans For Immutable Linux Desktop With Ubuntu Core & Snaps