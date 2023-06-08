Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Mesa 23.1.2 Released With Intel Fix For VKD3D-Proton, More RADV Fixes
Mesa 23.1.2 has a wide assortment of fixes that have been back-ported from Mesa 23.2-devel over the past two weeks. Among the highlights with the dozens of new patches in Mesa 23.1.2 include:
- Setting vk_x11_strict_image_count for the game Wolfenstein II to prevent a crash when vsync is turned off on XWayland.
- Many different fixes for the RADV Vulkan driver, including Vulkan Video fixes and more.
- Rusticl has raised its Rust requirements to Rust 1.60 or newer.
- Several Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver fixes.
- Several Lavapipe fixes for that software Vulkan implementation.
- The Intel ANV and HasVK drivers have enabled single texel alignment since it's now needed by VKD3D-Proton.
More details on all of the Mesa 23.1.2 changes via the release announcement. Mesa 23.2 meanwhile as the next feature release will be out in mid-to-late Q3.