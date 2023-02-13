Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Mesa's Rusticl Lands Support For SPIR-V Programs
Rusticl already makes use of the SPIR-V intermediate representation internally for all OpenCL programs while this latest work to land is support for ingesting SPIR-V programs such as via the cl_khr_il_program extension.
The merge request had been open for the past four months while today everything was wrapped up and the SPIR-V support merged for Mesa 23.1, which will be released as stable around May.
As Karol noted in that merge request, "we'll need this optional OpenCL feature for SyCL and HIP."
It's great seeing all the work going into Rusticl from broad support by Mesa Gallium3D drivers, experimental support with Zink for running on Vulkan drivers, and some very positive performance results so far. Rusticl certainly is far better off than Gallium3D's older "Clover" OpenCL implementation.