Mesa 22.2-rc2 Released With Many Fixes - Heavy On Zink
Following last week's branching and feature freeze along with the Mesa 22.2-rc1 release, released on Wednesday evening was Mesa 22.2-rc2 as the first week's worth of bug fixing.
Mesa 22.2-rc2 is the second of several release candidates expected this month before the stable Mesa 22.2 milestone in late August or early September depending upon how the blocker bug list looks.
Given the early post-feature development stage, Mesa 22.2-rc2 is heavy on fixes across the board for all of the notable OpenGL and Vulkan drivers. Particularly heavy with 22.2-rc2 are the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver fixes with there being a wide assortment of fixes there.
RADV does squeeze in VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout extension support in this release. There is also adding the "radv_flush_before_query_copy" workaround to fix Unreal Engine Vulkan bugs.
The list of fixes/changes for Mesa 22.2-rc2 can be found via the release announcement.
See my earlier Mesa 22.2 feature overview for a look at all the 3D driver improvements coming in this quarterly update to Mesa3D.
Add A Comment