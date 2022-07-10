Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR5 Support Upstreamed To Coreboot
Back in November 3mdeb released Dasharo 1.1 as their downstream firmware of Coreboot. That v1.1 release added support for the DDR5 motherboard while on Friday the Coreboot support made it upstream.
MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR5
It turned out to be a relatively smooth port going from the DDR4 motherboard to the DDR5 version.
The 3mdeb port for this MSI motherboard landed upstream with this commit.
The Dasharo-powered MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR4 continues running nicely with Intel Alder Lake processors.