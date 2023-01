MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR5 Support Upstreamed To Coreboot

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

One of the exciting Coreboot / open-source firmware milestones of 2022 was a Coreboot/Dasharo port to a readily available Intel Alder Lake motherboard from MSI with the port being carried out by consulting firm 3mdeb. That port started with the MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR4 and then more recently focused on the DDR5 variant. That MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR5 support has now been upstreamed into mainline Coreboot.Back in November 3mdeb released Dasharo 1.1 as their downstream firmware of Coreboot. That v1.1 release added support for the DDR5 motherboard while on Friday the Coreboot support made it upstream.



MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR5

It turned out to be a relatively smooth port going from the DDR4 motherboard to the DDR5 version.The 3mdeb port for this MSI motherboard landed upstream with this commit

The Dasharo-powered MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR4 continues running nicely with Intel Alder Lake processors.