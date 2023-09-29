Linux's modprobe Adds The Ability To Load A Module From Anywhere On The File-System

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 September 2023 at 02:19 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
With today's release of kmod 31, Linux's modprobe utility for loading kernel modules can finally allow arbitrary paths to allow loading new kernel modules from anywhere on the file-system.

Surprisingly it took until 2023 for allowing Linux's modprobe to accept loading kernel modules from any arbitrary path. Rather than just specifying the module name and then looking up the module within the running kernel's modules directory, modprobe can now allow passing a path to the module. Relative paths are also supported when prefixed with "./" for the path to the desired module.

Adding the ability to specify custom paths to modules was motivated by kernel developers for easier testing of just-compiled modules without first having to use insmod or similar for inserting the module to the running kernel's modules directory. The commit adding the patch by Intel's Gustavo Sousa explains, "they can load the module from the path while getting all the benefits of modprobe (e.g. module dependency resolution)."

modprobe anywhere


In the kmod 31 announcement today adds that this feature is great to avoid having to load the dependencies manually or overriding the modules within /usr/lib/modules/. For Intel's part it's motivated by work on their i915 kernel driver.

Kmod 31 also now uses in-kernel decompression where available, build system improvements, and other fixes and enhancements.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.6-rc3 Released With MG Timestamps Removed
Linux 6.6-rc2 Released - 32 Years Since Linux 0.01 Released
Linux's SLUB Allocator Preparing To Better Fend Off Cross-Cache Attacks
NBCON Console Patches Updated For Eventually Unblocking Real-Time Linux Kernel
Linux 6.7 To Make It Easier To Toggle Support For x86 32-bit Programs
Real-Time "RT" Patches Updated Against Linux 6.6 Git
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is A Wonderful Upstream Contributor To Linux & The Open-Source Community
Linux Terminal Emulators Have The Potential Of Being Much Faster
Linux's Multi-Grain Timestamps Short-Lived: Removed From The Kernel After A Few Weeks
PipeWire 1.0 Planned For Release Later This Year
GNOME 45 Released With New Apps, New Activities Indicator
Linux 6.7 Adding New Feature To Btrfs For The Steam Deck
Blumenkrantz Optimizes Mesa Vulkan Submission Merging - Some Test Cases Improve 1000%+
Reminder: The 2023 Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest/Autumn Special