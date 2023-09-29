Linux's modprobe Adds The Ability To Load A Module From Anywhere On The File-System

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

With today's release of kmod 31, Linux's modprobe utility for loading kernel modules can finally allow arbitrary paths to allow loading new kernel modules from anywhere on the file-system.Surprisingly it took until 2023 for allowing Linux's modprobe to accept loading kernel modules from any arbitrary path. Rather than just specifying the module name and then looking up the module within the running kernel's modules directory, modprobe can now allow passing a path to the module. Relative paths are also supported when prefixed with "./" for the path to the desired module.Adding the ability to specify custom paths to modules was motivated by kernel developers for easier testing of just-compiled modules without first having to use insmod or similar for inserting the module to the running kernel's modules directory. The commit adding the patch by Intel's Gustavo Sousa explains, "they can load the module from the path while getting all the benefits of modprobe (e.g. module dependency resolution)."