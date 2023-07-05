Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.1 To 6.5 Git Quietly Patched For "StackRot" Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
StackRot is a Linux kernel privilege escalation vulnerability that saw an "early" disclosure last night. StackRot impacts Linux 6.1 and newer except for the very latest point releases in the past week picking up Torvalds' code changes. This kernel privilege escalation vulnerability is within the memory management code and thus wide exposure on the broad kernel configurations impacted.
The disclosure by Ruihan Li sums up the exposure as:
"...it affects almost all kernel configurations and requires minimal capabilities to trigger. However, it should be noted that maple nodes are freed using RCU callbacks, delaying the actual memory deallocation until after the RCU grace period. Consequently, exploiting this vulnerability is considered challenging."
This use-after-free-by-RCU driven vulnerability has been present since last September when moving the VMA tree structure to Maple Trees. Linux 6.1.37, Linux 6.3.11, Linux 6.4.1, and Linux 6.5 Git are all safeguarded against StackRot thanks to Linus Torvalds' coding.
More details on the StackRot vulnerability via the oss-security list.