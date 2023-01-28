Patches Updated For Hooking eBPF Programs Into The Linux Kernel Scheduler

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 28 January 2023 at 10:24 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Published back in November were a set of patches for allowing (e)BPF to extend the Linux kernel's scheduler. That interesting work is continuing with Friday having brought a second revision to the patches.

This work is about allowing (e)BPF programs to partake in the Linux kernel's decision making around scheduling of tasks. This eBPF adaptation for the Linux kernel scheduler could help in allowing developers more quickly experiment and explore scheduling policies, allow application-specific schedulers via eBPF programs, or other more customizable options via the wonderful world of eBPF programs.

sched_ext benefits


Google and Meta have been among the major players involved in this eBPF effort for the Linux kernel scheduler. With the v2 patches of "sched_ext" posted on Friday, the code has been re-based against the latest BPF development code, core-sched support is now in place, and various other fixes and improvements.

Those interested in this work for hooking (e)BPF programs into the Linux kernel scheduler can see the v2 patches for more details.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 6.3 Features Expected From AMD Auto IBRS To Pluton CRB TPM2 & Dropping Old Code
Linux 6.2-rc5 Released - The Kernel Will Most Likely Be Extended Through 6.2-rc8
Intel Optimization Around Batched TLB Flushing For Folios Looks Great
Linux 6.3 To Remove Obsolete GPU Drivers: ATI Rage 128, 3Dfx, S3 Savage, i810 & More
Linux 6.2-rc4 Released - "Bang In The Middle Of A Regular RC"
Linux 6.2-rc3 Released - "Starting To Look A Lot More Normal"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 109 vs. Chrome 109 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux + Core i9 13900K
helloSystem 0.8 Released As macOS Inspired FreeBSD Desktop OS
NVIDIA 525.85.05 Linux Driver Brings Few Fixes
Linux 6.2-rc5 Released - The Kernel Will Most Likely Be Extended Through 6.2-rc8
RADV Receives Patches To Help With Less Stuttering For Zink
Wine 8.0 Released With PE Conversion Complete, Progress On WoW64 Support
Wine 8.0-rc5 Released With Just Nine Bugs Fixed
Linux Takes Another Shot At Fixing Visual Glitches & GPU Hangs For Intel Sandy Bridge