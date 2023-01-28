Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Patches Updated For Hooking eBPF Programs Into The Linux Kernel Scheduler
This work is about allowing (e)BPF programs to partake in the Linux kernel's decision making around scheduling of tasks. This eBPF adaptation for the Linux kernel scheduler could help in allowing developers more quickly experiment and explore scheduling policies, allow application-specific schedulers via eBPF programs, or other more customizable options via the wonderful world of eBPF programs.
Google and Meta have been among the major players involved in this eBPF effort for the Linux kernel scheduler. With the v2 patches of "sched_ext" posted on Friday, the code has been re-based against the latest BPF development code, core-sched support is now in place, and various other fixes and improvements.
Those interested in this work for hooking (e)BPF programs into the Linux kernel scheduler can see the v2 patches for more details.