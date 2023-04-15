Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Reworked x86_64 Parallel Boot Support Posted For The Linux Kernel
Thomas Gleixner posted a set of 37 kernel patches that rework the parallel CPU bring-up for the Linux kernel to address problems brought up more recently in the review process. These patches deal with x86 microcode loader serialization requirements around ensuring that for Intel CPUs with Hyper Threading that the microcode is loaded on the primary thread. The patches also address some general design issues raised during the sixteenth round of review on the prior patches.
The reason why people are interested in parallel bringup is to shorten the (kexec) reboot time of cloud servers to reduce the downtime of the VM tenants. There are obviously other interesting use cases for this like VM startup time, embedded devices...
...
Adding the basic parallel bringup mechanism as provided by this series makes a lot of sense. Improving particular issues as pointed out in the analysis makes sense too.
But trying to solve an application specific problem fully in the kernel with tons of complexity, without exploring straight forward and simple approaches first, does not make any sense at all.
More details for those interested via this patch series.
These Linux kernel boot optimizations are particularly beneficial for high core count server CPUs. We'll see if these newest patches are now in good enough shape for getting picked up by mainline in some form.