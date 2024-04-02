The Linux Kernel Begins Preparing For Rust 1.78 Upgrade

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 2 April 2024 at 09:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Following the recent upgrade to Rust 1.77, the Linux kernel Rust code is preparing to move to Rust 1.78 that will be released as stable in about one month.

Rust 1.78 isn't due for release until the start of May while already the Rust Linux kernel developers led by Miguel Ojeda are preparing for this next upgrade. With the shift to Rust 1.78, it's the first time they are not needing the "alloc" forked code and also clears the way for the Rust Allocation APIs for the Linux kernel and in turn other features down the pipe like in-place module initialization.

The Rust 1.78 upgrade patches make the upgrade and then just drop some redundant imports and implementing "Default" for the LockClassKey as compatibility changes.

Rust for Linux logo


Rust 1.78 is adding the features "feature(asm_goto)", support for mutable pointers to Rust statics, checking all unsafe pre-conditions when debug assertions are enabled, and more. More details on the Rust 1.78 changes in general can be found via releases.rs.

The Rust 1.78 release should occur around 2 May and allow time for this kernel code upgrade to happen for the next kernel cycle, Linux 6.10 with its merge window later in May.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.10 To Correct The CCD/CCX Topology Information For Some AMD CPUs
Linux 6.9 To Allow Building s390 Kernel With The Full LLVM/Clang Compiler
Linux 6.9-rc2 Released As An Easter Test Kernel
Linux Enabling Shadow Stack Support For x32
Linux 6.9-rc1 Released With AMD P-State Preferred Core, Larger FB Console Fonts
Linux 6.9 Delivers More Improvements To The SLUB Allocator
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XZ Struck By Malicious Code That Could Allow Unauthorized Remote System Access
GitHub Disables The XZ Repository Following Today's Malicious Disclosure
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
Rust-Written Redox OS Enjoys Significant Performance Improvements
Linux Foundation Launches Valkey As A Redis Fork
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
Microsoft Engineer Sends Rust Linux Kernel Patches For In-Place Module Initialization