Linux Foundation Launches RISC-V Software Ecosystem Project

Linux Foundation Europe has announced the RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE) Project to help facilitate more performant, commercial-ready software for the RISC-V processor architecture.

The Linux Foundation is working on the RISE Project in collaboration with RISC-V International. Among the companies joining the RISE Project on their governing board are Andes, Google, Intel, Imagination Technologies, Mediatek, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Red Hat, Rivos, Samsung, SiFive, T-Head, and Ventana.
RISE Project members will contribute financially and provide engineering talent to address specific software deliverables prioritized by the RISE Technical Steering Committee (TSC). RISE is dedicated to enabling a robust software ecosystem specifically for application processors that includes software development tools, virtualization support, language runtimes, Linux distribution integration, and system firmware, working upstream first with existing open source communities in accordance with open source best practices.

“The RISE project is dedicated to enabling RISC-V in open source tools and libraries (e.g., LLVM, GCC, etc) to speed implementation and time-to-market,” said Gabriele Columbro, General Manager of Linux Foundation Europe. “RISC-V is a cornerstone of the European technology and industrial landscape so we're honored to provide a neutral, trusted home for the RISE Project under Linux Foundation Europe.”

More details on the RISE Project via riseproject.dev and the LF press release.

