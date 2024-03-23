Linux 6.9 Sees Invasive & Significant Changes To Workqueues

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 March 2024 at 04:30 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Workqueues are commonly used within the Linux kernel for asynchronous process execution contexts. With Linux 6.9 the workqueue (WQ) code has seen "significant and invasive" changes.

Tejun Heo submitted all the workqueue changes at the start of the Linux 6.9 merge window which he described as:
This cycle, a lot of workqueue changes including some that are significant and invasive.

- During v6.6 cycle, unbound workqueues were updated so that they are more topology aware and flexible, which among other things improved workqueue behavior on modern multi-L3 CPUs. In the process, 636b927eba5b ("workqueue: Make unbound workqueues to use per-cpu pool_workqueues") switched unbound workqueues to use per-CPU frontend pool_workqueues as a part of increasing front-back mapping flexibility.

An unwelcome side effect of this change was that this made max concurrency enforcement per-CPU blowing up the maximum number of allowed concurrent executions. I incorrectly assumed that this wouldn't cause practical problems as most unbound workqueue users are self-regulate max concurrency; however, there definitely are which don't (e.g. on IO paths) and the drastic increase in the allowed max concurrency led to noticeable perf regressions in some use cases.

This is now addressed by separating out max concurrency enforcement to a separate struct - wq_node_nr_active - which makes @max_active consistently mean system-wide max concurrency regardless of the number of CPUs or (finally) NUMA nodes. This is a rather invasive and, in places, a bit clunky; however, the clunkiness rises from the the inherent requirement to handle the disagreement between the execution locality domain and max concurrency enforcement domain on some modern machines. See 5797b1c18919 ("workqueue: Implement system-wide nr_active enforcement for unbound workqueues") for more details.

- BH workqueue support is added. They are similar to per-CPU workqueues but execute work items in the softirq context. This is expected to replace tasklet. However, currently, it's missing the ability to disable and enable work items which is needed to convert many tasklet users. To avoid crowding this merge window too much, this will be included in the next merge window. A separate pull request will be sent for the couple conversion patches that are currently pending.

- Waiman plugged a long-standing hole in workqueue CPU isolation where ordered workqueues didn't follow wq_unbound_cpumask updates. Ordered workqueues now follow the same rules as other unbound workqueues.

- More CPU isolation improvements: Juri fixed another deficit in workqueue isolation where unbound rescuers don't respect wq_unbound_cpumask. Leonardo fixed delayed_work timers firing on isolated CPUs.

- Other misc changes.

More details within the workqueue pull request.

Hopefully any fallout will be minimal and in the better part of two weeks since the code was merged, Linux 6.9 Git seems to be sailing well so far. The Linux 6.9 merge window will close tomorrow with the Linux 6.9-rc1 release.
