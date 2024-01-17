Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux On IBM Z "s390" To See ~11% Higher Syscall Entry Performance On Linux 6.8
The change moves various syscall entry functions from a C file to the kernel's respective common entry header file and is set to always-inline them. With s390 being one of the architectures that uses the generic entry code, this always-inlining of the syscall enter/exit functions is providing a significant boost to the performance.
Sven Schnelle of IBM's Linux team noted that by always inlining the generic syscall enter/exit functions, with a small test case he's found that the system call time dropped by around 11%. A very nice improvement to the syscall performance by just shifting around about 130 lines of code for at least s390.
The three patches moving around the syscall enter/exit to user-mode functions were merged as part of the generic syscall entry code changes in Linux 6.8 Git as of last week.
Quite nice seeing a number of small but significant performance optimizations hitting the Linux kernel recently in different areas.