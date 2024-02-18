Linux 6.8-rc5 Released With Documented Process For CVE Security Vulnerabilities

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 18 February 2024 at 04:22 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Linux 6.8-rc5 is out as the latest weekly test release of Linux 6.8 ahead of its stable debut in March.

Linux 6.8-rc5 mostly incorporates the routine churn of bug/regression fixes over the past week with the usual assortment of changes over the past week. One documentation change worth mentioning is now having an established guide for dealing with CVE security vulnerability issuance. With the Linux kernel project now being a CVE Numbering Authority (CVA) for vulnerabilities found in Linux, a guide has been posted over CVE handling for the Linux kernel to explicitly detail the process. Those interested can find that Linux CVE documentation via this CVE documentation page.

Linux 6.8-rc5 Git tag


Linux creator Linus Torvalds wrote in the 6.8-rc5 announcement:
"Ho humm.. Absolutely nothing stands out here, although I do wish things should have calmed down a bit more at this point in the release process.

But while there's a bit more changes here than I would have wished for, there's not anything big or scary going on that I can see: just small things all over. In fact, a fair chunk of the changes are in the selftests, not kernel code itself (mainly kvm, but also some continued work on the networking side). The documentation subdirectory also stands out a bit, although that's at least partly due to Greg having worked on the whole CVE process and documenting that.
...
Anyway, I think (and hope) we'll start seeing things calm down, and the next few rc's are smaller.

Please commence testing,

Linus"

Here's to a smooth rest of the Linux 6.8 cycle!
1 Comment
Related News
LZ4 Compression For Hibernation Images Queued For Linux 6.9: Faster Restore Times
Linux 6.9 To Allow RISC-V Kernel Builds With Clang Link-Time Optimizations
Linux 6.8-rc4 Released With Bcachefs & NTFS3 File-System Fixes, Transmeta Crusoe Fix
Linux Patch Pending To Fix Support For The Transmeta Crusoe CPU
Linux 6.8-rc3 Released - Slightly Larger But Not Too Worrying
Torvalds Has It With "-Wstringop-overflow" On GCC Due To Kernel Breakage
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Usable Wayland Support While Maintaining X11 Compatibility
The Linux Kernel Prepares For Rust 1.77 Upgrade
Qualcomm Hardware Support Increasingly In Good Shape On The Mainline Linux Kernel
AMD Zen 5 Compiler Support Posted For GCC - Confirms New AVX Features & More
OpenZFS Native Encryption Use Raises Data Corruption Concerns
System76's COSMIC Desktop Nearing Alpha Release
Debian 12.5 Released To Provide The Latest Security & Bug Fixes