Linux 6.8 Scheduler Changes Include New EEVDF Fast Path, Additional Scheduler Tuning
Ingo Molnar sent in all of the scheduler changes this morning for the now-open Linux 6.8 merge window.
Introduced back in Linux 6.6 was the EEVDF scheduler and for Linux 6.8 it continues to be refined. There is now an O(1) based fast-path for task selection in the EEVDF scheduler. Abel Wu with Linutronix worked out this O(1) fast path and testing on a dual socket Intel Xeon Platinum server found that it makes task selection much more efficient:
The deadline scheduler code has also been enhanced for Linux 6.8 to make more work towards reducing SCHED_DEADLINE starvation for low-priority tasks. Other tasks should be less starved now when higher priority tasks monopolize the CPU cycles.
There is also work on energy aware scheduling for this kernel cycle to consolidate how the max compute capacity is used in the scheduler along with other enhancements. Rounding out the initial scheduler changes for Linux 6.8 is tuning the NUMA balancing VMA scanning logic to better distribute the probability of a particular VMA getting scanned.
More details on the scheduler updates for Linux 6.8 via this pull request.
