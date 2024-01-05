Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.8 To Drop SLAB While Delivering A SLUB Optimization: 34% Micro-Benchmark Win
As previously mentioned on Phoronix, following the SLAB allocator being deprecated in the Linux 6.5 kernel, Linux 6.8 will now go ahead and remove the SLAB code. That follows SLOB previously going through its deprecation and removal with the kernel now just focusing on SLUB as the preferred allocator.
Linux 6.8 is dropping SLUB and will allow for lower code maintenance and better optimizations/improvements moving forward for SLUB with less technical debt around maintaining multiple allocators. SUSE's Vlastimil Babka wrote in the Linux 6.8 SLAB updates pull request:
"Removing the choice of allocators has already allowed to simplify and optimize the code wiring up the kmalloc APIs to the SLUB implementation."
The 6.8 pull request also includes a SLUB improvement for delayed freezing of CPU partial slabs. This improvement yielded a 34% improvement for a stress-ng micro-benchmark.