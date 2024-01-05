Linux 6.8 To Drop SLAB While Delivering A SLUB Optimization: 34% Micro-Benchmark Win

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 January 2024 at 06:57 AM EST. 7 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Ahead of the Linux 6.7 stable kernel release expected on Sunday, some early pull requests have already begun trickling in for the Linux 6.8 merge window to follow. The SLAB updates were sent to Linus Torvalds on Friday in preparing for this next kernel cycle.

As previously mentioned on Phoronix, following the SLAB allocator being deprecated in the Linux 6.5 kernel, Linux 6.8 will now go ahead and remove the SLAB code. That follows SLOB previously going through its deprecation and removal with the kernel now just focusing on SLUB as the preferred allocator.

Broken RAM


Linux 6.8 is dropping SLUB and will allow for lower code maintenance and better optimizations/improvements moving forward for SLUB with less technical debt around maintaining multiple allocators. SUSE's Vlastimil Babka wrote in the Linux 6.8 SLAB updates pull request:
"Removing the choice of allocators has already allowed to simplify and optimize the code wiring up the kmalloc APIs to the SLUB implementation."

The 6.8 pull request also includes a SLUB improvement for delayed freezing of CPU partial slabs. This improvement yielded a 34% improvement for a stress-ng micro-benchmark.
7 Comments
Related News
Patches Updated To Tackle vmap/vmalloc Lock Contention That Can Yield ~12x Throughput
Linux 6.7-rc8 Released: A Light Holiday Release With A Couple Fixes
Linux 6.7-rc7 Released Early Ahead Of Christmas Eve Festivities
Linux 6.7 Won't Be Out For New Year's Eve
Linux 6.7-rc6 Released: "Various Random Fixes All Over"
Linux 6.8 Will Make It More Clear When x86 32-bit Support Is Disabled
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
GNU Boot Drops Some Motherboards & CPU Code After Discovering Non-Free Bits
Valve's Linux Contributions, Wayland & Open-Source NVIDIA Milestones Topped 2023
Mesa 23.3.2 Released With Plenty Of Bug Fixes For Closing Out 2023
Fedora 40 Looks To Provide Optimized x86_64 Binaries For Different HWCAPs
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023
Gentoo Ends Out 2023 By Offering Up Binary Packages For Direct Installation
Zhaoxin Preparing Preferred Core Support For Their CPUs On Linux