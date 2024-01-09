Linux 6.8 HID: Steam Controller Driver Fixes From SteamOS, Nintendo NSO Controller Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 January 2024 at 06:12 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
The HID driver updates for Linux 6.8 include some useful additions primarily for Linux gamers or those otherwise making use of modern game controllers for other input purposes.

First up, there are several fixes to the Steam HID driver (hid-steam) that are picked up from Valve's downstream in the latest SteamOS beta builds. This is the driver for supporting both the original Steam Controller -- in wired or wireless modes -- as well has handling the input controls on the Steam Deck handheld game console.

Steam Deck OLED


For Linux 6.8 the HID Steam driver fixes include no longer overwriting the smoothing parameter, cleaning up the locking code, better handling for the serial number reporting, supporting the gamepad-only mode switch by holding options, and other changes. The gamepad-only mode is for disabling mouse and keyboard mode compared to the "desktop" mode with gamepad disabled. This hotkey using the options button is similar to the behavior of the official Steam client. As part of that patch is adding support for haptic pulses as also done by Steam when using the hotkey.

NSO controllers


The other notable HID work in Linux 6.8 is adding support for the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) controllers. The Nintendo HID driver is adding support for these NSO controllers that match some of their classic controllers like for the Nintendo, Super Nintendo (SNES), and Nintendo 64 (N64) consoles.

The HID subsystem in Linux 6.8 is also seeing support for custom sensor-hub sensors like hinge angle sensors that previously weren't working, Ilitek ili2901 touchscreen support, and various other HID driver updates. See this pull request for the full list of HID updates for the Linux 6.8 merge window.
Add A Comment
Related News
A Nifty Way To Access Linux Memory/RAM Information
Linux 6.8 EDAC Ready To Deal With Errors On AMD AI Accelerators & Intel Meteor Lake P/PS
Memtest86+ 7.0 Released With IMC Polling & Initial ECC Polling
Linux Patch Allows For Better HP OMEN 17 Laptop Performance - But With Higher TDP
Zhaoxin Preparing Preferred Core Support For Their CPUs On Linux
More CXL Feature Code Prepped Ahead Of Linux 6.8
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Improvement Scores Huge Ray-Tracing Wins
Red Hat Evaluating x86-64-v3 Requirement For RHEL 10
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023
Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE Moving To Linux 6.5 Due To Hardware Issues