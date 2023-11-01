Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Sysctl With Linux 6.7 Continues Work To Remove Kernel Bloat
Linux 6.6 brought infrastructure changes for the sysctl sentinel removal effort. Now for Linux 6.7 all of the arch/ and drivers/ code has been modified to remove the sentinel. Then for the v6.8 kernel cycle the hope is to remove the rest of the sentinels and removing of the last sentinel check in the code.
Once completed this should pay off with the build time of the kernel, dropping around ~64 bytes per array, and an overall improvement for the kernel sysctl code.
Today's pull request of these sysctl changes to remove the superfluous sentinels is just a few dozen lines of code removed and has been vetted already in linux-next for the past few weeks.