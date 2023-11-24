Real-Time "RT" Patches Updated Against Current Linux 6.7 Development

Released on Thursday were the Linux v6.7-rc2-rt1 real-time "PREEMPT_RT" patches that now re-bases the RT patches against the in-development Linux 6.7 kernel series.

The v6.7-rc2-rt1 is the first re-base of the patches for Linux 6.7 from their prior v6.6-rt15 state. Besides making changes to accommodate for Linux 6.7 changes, no other functionality differences are found with the new patch series.

As it stands right now there are 90 patches making up the real-time patch series for Linux 6.7. However, a number of these patches are quite basic like a patch each for adding the new Kconfig options to each of the supported CPU architectures. Plus various other small changes to individual drivers that are needed in the presence of a real-time kernel build.

Linux RT logo


Those interested can find the real-time patches re-based for Linux 6.7-rc2 via this release announcement.

The main work that remains before the real-time patches can be finally upstreamed in full revolve around the ongoing work for threaded atomic / non-blocking consoles. That work continues and hopefully will all be fully ready in 2024 so that the real-time patches can finally cross the finish line after being maintained for many years out-of-tree.
