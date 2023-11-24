Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.
Real-Time "RT" Patches Updated Against Current Linux 6.7 Development
The v6.7-rc2-rt1 is the first re-base of the patches for Linux 6.7 from their prior v6.6-rt15 state. Besides making changes to accommodate for Linux 6.7 changes, no other functionality differences are found with the new patch series.
As it stands right now there are 90 patches making up the real-time patch series for Linux 6.7. However, a number of these patches are quite basic like a patch each for adding the new Kconfig options to each of the supported CPU architectures. Plus various other small changes to individual drivers that are needed in the presence of a real-time kernel build.
Those interested can find the real-time patches re-based for Linux 6.7-rc2 via this release announcement.
The main work that remains before the real-time patches can be finally upstreamed in full revolve around the ongoing work for threaded atomic / non-blocking consoles. That work continues and hopefully will all be fully ready in 2024 so that the real-time patches can finally cross the finish line after being maintained for many years out-of-tree.