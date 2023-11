Linux 6.7 Networking Adds New Hardware Support, A ~20% Perf Boost For Single TCP Flow

As with each kernel cycle, the networking subsystem updates for Linux 6.7 are heavy with a wide assortment of core networking infrastructure improvements, (e)BPF features continue to be tacked on, and new wired and wireless network hardware is supported.With Linux's use from small embedded networking devices/routers up through networking for HPC servers and Linux being found practically everywhere in the data center, the networking subsystem is never light on new changes. Linux 6.7 brings a new driver for Intel E2000 Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs) to new consumer wireless hardware support and a smattering of other changes.

Below are some of the highlights of networking in Linux 6.7.- Deferring regular TCP ACK while processing socket backlog to then send a cumulative ACK at the end. This can increase single TCP flow performance on a 200 Gbit NIC by 20%, going from around 100 Gbit to 120 Gbit. TCP Authentication Option (TCP-AO) as a modern replacement to the MD5 option.- BPF now supports exceptions, support for local per-CPU kernel pointers, inheriting system settings for CPU security mitigations, and other additions.- A new driver has been added for Intel E2000 IPUs.- Basic support for Intel E830 devices.- The NVIDIA Mellanox driver has added support for 4-port NICs.- The Synopsys STMMAC driver has added support for the Loongson-1 SoC.- The MediaTek MT76 WiFi driver has a new sub-driver for MT7925 USB/PCIe devices.- Various new sysctl knobs for ignoring the lower limit on lifetime in Router Advertisement PIO, control activation of the TCP ping-mode mode, and making the connection timeout for Multi-Path TCP (MPTCP) configurable.- The fair queuing (FQ) packet scheduler has added a number of new features.- Support for user resolution of TCP timestamps.- AppleTalk COPS and IPDDP have been removed. This old AppleTalk networking code was dropped since it was old and never worked properly.More details via the networking merge for Linux 6.7.