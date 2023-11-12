Intel Atom ISP Camera Driver Continues Being Cleaned Up In The Linux Kernel

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

While Intel hasn't released a new Atom SoC in years, thanks to the work by Red Hat engineers and others in the open-source community, even drivers for aging Intel Atom platforms continue to receive improvements. One of the areas of ongoing work has been the Linux kernel driver for the Atom ISP camera interface for image signal processing in supporting the web camera on some of these old devices. With Linux 6.7 there is yet more work on the Intel Atom ISP driver.Up to now the Intel Atom ISP driver has allowed to be buit for either Atom ISP2401-based hardware that is Anniedale (Merrifield + and Moorefield) along with Cherry Trail SoCs or to target ISP2400-based hardware as Merrifield and Bay Trail. The Atom ISP driver hasn't allowed both the ISP2400 and ISP2401 support to exist in the same driver build. With Linux 6.7 this finally changes where there is run-time support for using ISP2400 and ISP2401 from the same driver build. Thus the Kconfig switch for splitting up this support has been removed.