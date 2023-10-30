ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE & ASRock X670E Taichi Sensor Support For Linux 6.7

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 October 2023 at 01:07 PM EDT.
Guenter Roeck today sent out the hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates for the Linux 6.7 merge window.

Notable on the hardware monitoring side this round is sensor monitoring support for two more modern AMD Ryzen desktop motherboards. The ASUS EC Sensors driver has added support for the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE motherboard as a high-end Ryzen 7000 series motherboards for micro-ATX SFF PC deployments. The nct6683 meanwhile has added support for the ASRock X670E Taichi motherboard, another popular Ryzen 7000 series motherboard. It's great seeing more modern Intel and AMD desktop motherboards seeing working hardware sensor monitoring support thanks to the open-source community.

ASRock X670E Taichi motherboard


The Aqua Computer sensor driver for that German PC hardware company also continues to see more improvements. This cycle there is support added for the Aquacomputer High Flow USB and MPS Flow liquid cooling devices.

More details on these system sensor monitoring improvements coming with Linux 6.7 via this pull.
