F2FS In Linux 6.7 Supports Larger Page Size, Continued Zone Block Device Work

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 5 November 2023 at 05:42 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) continues to be improved upon in the mainline Linux kernel and with the ongoing v6.7 merge window has received some additional enhancements.

Notably, F2FS now supports a larger page size by changing the internal block size alignment to the page size. F2FS can now support cases where the block size is the page size for both 4K and 16K block sizes. Other sizes should work as well according to the related patches. But the code does not currently support 4K block size file-systems if the page size is 16K.

F2FS file-system use


F2FS for Linux 6.7 also lands more improvements around zoned block device support and various other fixes and low-level code enhancements. More details on the F2FS changes for Linux 6.7 via this Git merge.
