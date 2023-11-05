Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
F2FS In Linux 6.7 Supports Larger Page Size, Continued Zone Block Device Work
Notably, F2FS now supports a larger page size by changing the internal block size alignment to the page size. F2FS can now support cases where the block size is the page size for both 4K and 16K block sizes. Other sizes should work as well according to the related patches. But the code does not currently support 4K block size file-systems if the page size is 16K.
F2FS for Linux 6.7 also lands more improvements around zoned block device support and various other fixes and low-level code enhancements. More details on the F2FS changes for Linux 6.7 via this Git merge.