Linux 6.6-rc5 Released: "Things Are Back To Normal"

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 October 2023 at 05:23 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
As we approach the Linux 6.6 stable release in a few weeks, Linus Torvalds today released Linux 6.6-rc5 with everything looking "normal" for this week's test release.

After a "fairly small" Linux 6.6-rc4 release due to no networking subsystem fixes, Linux 6.6-rc5 is out as a more normal release and with the networking changes to make-up for not landing any changes the week prior.

Linux 6.6-rc5


Linus Torvalds wrote in the 6.6-rc5 announcement:
"Things are back to normal, and we have a networking pull this week.

And probably because of the missed week, networking shows up quite clearly in the diffstat, although honestly, that's probably also because everything else has been pretty quiet.

We've got other misc driver fixes, of course, and a few filesystem fixes. But network drivers, core networking, and some network-related selftests do account for probably about half of the patch this week.

Apart from that, nothing in here looks particularly odd,"

See the Linux 6.6 feature overview for a look at all of the changes coming for what is likely to be this year's Long-Term Support (LTS) kernel version.
Add A Comment
Related News
New Patches Speed-Up Linux's Accounted Kernel Memory Allocations By ~30%
Linux Patches Allow Changing Hibernation Compression Format For Better Performance
Rust Bindings For Kernel Workqueues Coming To Linux 6.7
Linux 6.6-rc4 Released - Linus Torvalds: It's Fairly Small
Linux's modprobe Adds The Ability To Load A Module From Anywhere On The File-System
Linux 6.6-rc3 Released With MG Timestamps Removed
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glibc Dynamic Loader Hit By A Nasty Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved GUI Setup/Installation
X.Org Hit By New Security Vulnerabilities - Two Date Back To 1988 With X11R2
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-4 As A Big Improvement For Windows Gaming On Linux
Linux To Try Again To Disable All RNDIS Protocol Drivers
AMD Ryzen Powered Framework Laptop Linux Testing Held Up By BIOS Issue
Canonical's Snap Store Hit By Malicious Apps
Steam On Linux Percentage Dips Further In September, AMD Powers 70% Of Linux Gamers