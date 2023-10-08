Linux 6.6-rc5 Released: "Things Are Back To Normal"
As we approach the Linux 6.6 stable release in a few weeks, Linus Torvalds today released Linux 6.6-rc5 with everything looking "normal" for this week's test release.
After a "fairly small" Linux 6.6-rc4 release due to no networking subsystem fixes, Linux 6.6-rc5 is out as a more normal release and with the networking changes to make-up for not landing any changes the week prior.
Linus Torvalds wrote in the 6.6-rc5 announcement:
"Things are back to normal, and we have a networking pull this week.
And probably because of the missed week, networking shows up quite clearly in the diffstat, although honestly, that's probably also because everything else has been pretty quiet.
We've got other misc driver fixes, of course, and a few filesystem fixes. But network drivers, core networking, and some network-related selftests do account for probably about half of the patch this week.
Apart from that, nothing in here looks particularly odd,"
See the Linux 6.6 feature overview for a look at all of the changes coming for what is likely to be this year's Long-Term Support (LTS) kernel version.
Add A Comment