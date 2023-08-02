Linux 6.6 To Make It Easier To Enable Partial SMT For POWER

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 2 August 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
While Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT) on Intel/AMD x86_64 processors is limited to providing one additional thread per core, SMT on IBM POWER hardware can provide 4-way and even 8-way SMT for some processor models. With Linux 6.6 the /sys/devices/system/cpu/smt/control interface is being extended to allow greater control over managing partial SMT states in cases of the CPUs supporting more than 2-way SMT at Linux run-time.

The /sys/devices/system/cpu/smt/control sysfs interface currently allows for forcing SMT on/offfrom user-space. But with patches set to go into Linux 6.6, it will allow for partial SMT states in the event of processors supporting multi-way SMT like with IBM processors.

IBM POWER9 CPU in socket


Rather than the sysfs interface being used for just turning SMT on/off, an integer value can be specified for the number of SMT threads per processor to utilize.

This support was queued into tip/tip.git's smp/core branch ahead of the Linux 6.6 merge window opening in a few weeks. See that patch for more details on the updated SMT control sysfs interface.
1 Comment
Related News
Qualcomm Rolling Out "Iris" Video Encoder/Decoder Driver For Linux
Per-Policy CPU Performance Boosting Proposed For Linux
Loongson Binary Translation Slated For Linux 6.6 - Helping MIPS / x86 / ARM On LoongArch
GPU VA Manager To Land In Linux 6.6
Intel Rolls Out thunderbolt-utils To Manage USB4/Thunderbolt Devices On Linux
HP BIOS Management/Configuration Driver Coming For Linux 6.6
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Prolific Packager For Alpine Linux Is Stepping Away
Linus Torvalds: "Let's Just Disable The Stupid [AMD] fTPM HWRND Thing"
Intel AVX10: Taking AVX-512 With More Features & Supporting It Across P/E Cores
AMD Linux Graphics No Longer Unusable For Blender Developers: 251 To 9 Seconds Speed-Up
LXD Maintainership Being Limited To Canonical Employees
Intel Details APX - Advanced Performance Extensions
Steam On Linux Usage Spikes To Nearly 2% In July, Larger Marketshare Than Apple macOS
GNOME Developers Working To Rethink Their Window Management Approach