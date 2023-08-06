Linux 6.5-rc5 Released: Things Looking Under Control

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 6 August 2023 at 06:29 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 6.5-rc5 as the newest test candidate aiming for the stable Linux 6.5 kernel around the end of August.

The Linux 6.5 cycle continues going fairly smooth. Linus Torvalds noted in the 6.5-rc5 announcement of things going fairly well so far:
"Things continue to look pretty normal. Not a huge number of commits, and most of the ones here are tiny.

The biggest patches tend to be soem of the continuing data-race annotations in networking, and a couple of network drivers with slightly bigger patches, but nothing that looks all that scary. And a lot of the patches here are trivial one- and few-liners.

The biggest hiccup last week was that I had correctable ECC memory errors in my machine and had to replace my DIMMs once again. But at least this time I got nice warnings about how my memory was going bad, so it was only a fleeting annoyance.

So go test. We still have a few regressions that are being chased, but it's only rc5 and things look like they are under control."

Next week though could very well prove to be different...

Linux 6.5-rc5 Git tag


I'll have up some new Linux 6.5 benchmarks soon on Phoronix. See my Linux 6.5 feature overview for more details on the changes with this kernel version that will be powering Ubuntu 23.10 and other H2'2023 Linux distribution releases.
