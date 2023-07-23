Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.5-rc3 Released - Looking "Pretty Normal"
Linus Torvalds commented in tonight's release announcement that "things continue to look pretty normal" for v6.5-rc3 and overall for the Linux 6.5 cycle. As usual around half the updates are driver bug/regression fixes and the other half being fixes all over the massive kernel codebase.
Overall things appear to be going smooth for Linux 6.5 thus far ahead of its release around the end of August.
See the Linux 6.5 feature overview for a look at all of the major changes coming in this next kernel stable release.