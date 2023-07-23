Linux 6.5-rc3 Released - Looking "Pretty Normal"

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 July 2023
Linus Torvalds just published Linux 6.5-rc3 as the newest weekly test release of the forthcoming Linux 6.5 kernel.

Linus Torvalds commented in tonight's release announcement that "things continue to look pretty normal" for v6.5-rc3 and overall for the Linux 6.5 cycle. As usual around half the updates are driver bug/regression fixes and the other half being fixes all over the massive kernel codebase.

Overall things appear to be going smooth for Linux 6.5 thus far ahead of its release around the end of August.

Linux 6.5-rc3


See the Linux 6.5 feature overview for a look at all of the major changes coming in this next kernel stable release.
