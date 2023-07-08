Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
NTFS Driver For Linux 6.5 Brings Small Optimizations & Fixes
This better NTFS file-system read-write driver was upstreamed back in 2021 for Linux 5.15 with the code donated by Paragon and a big improvement over the former read-focused NTFS kernel driver or that of the NTFS-3G FUSE driver. Since then there have been improvements on and off for bettering this driver.
With Linux 6.5 the NTFS3 driver now supports the volinfo and label attributes for NTFS volumes being exposed under sysfs. There is also an addition to use the alternative boot mode if the primary boot is corrupted and various small optimizations throughout the kernel driver code-base.
The NTFS3 driver has also seen some CPU endian fixes, various logic errors resolved, and working out some code refactoring improvements. Overall it's a decent size file-system driver update for Linux 6.5.
These improvements were merged on Friday ahead of the Linux 6.5-rc1 release expected on Sunday.