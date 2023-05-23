Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Printk Changes For Linux 6.4 Are Light With Still Waiting For Threaded/Atomic Console
With the printk updates for Linux 6.4 it amounts to code cleanups and dead code removal... Namely just deleting around three dozen lines of code.
What unfortunately isn't ready for Linux 6.4 and what we've been waiting on when it comes to printk is the much anticipated threaded/atomic console support.
With the in-development Linux threaded/atomic consoles, each console has its own KThread and different consoles do not contend with each other and do not use the global console lock, each console is able to write any context, atomic printing is performed until console threads are brought up and allows many-core CPUs to boot at full-speed without waiting on console printing, and various other features are supported. But it's not ready for mainlining yet.
Besides threaded/atomic console support being nifty on its own, it's also the last major blocker before the real-time "PREEMPT_RT" patches can be upstreamed in full to the mainline Linux kernel. The current console code is not compatible with the current RT code.
Here's to hoping that the threaded/atomic console support and in turn the RT mainlining manages to get squared away soon -- now waiting for at least the v6.5 cycle.