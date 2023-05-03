Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.4 Lands XPad Driver Support For Turtle Beach & Qanba Gaming Controllers
As covered back in March, with the XPad input driver additions the Linux 6.4 kernel now supports Turtle Beach controllers. Turtle Beach used to be known for their sound cards while more recently they've also begun making gaming controllers... With Linux 6.4 their REACT-R and Recon Xbox controllers are known to be working properly with this XPad driver.
It's nice seeing the XPad mainline driver continuing to be extended to support more controllers. In many cases it's simply a matter of adding new vendor/product IDs.
The XPad driver this cycle also has a patch from Valve's Pierre-Loup A. Griffais. That patch from the prominent Valve Linux developer is for treating Qanba controllers as Xbox 360 controllers. So those with the various Qanba controllers available should now see better support with Linux 6.4+ thanks to that one-liner change.
The Linux 6.4 input updates also include a new driver for Novatek touch controllers, an NXP BBNSM power button driver, and various other additions to existing input drivers. The Novatek driver should work out for supporting a once popular tablet from a decade ago.
The input driver changes for Linux 6.4 can be found via this pull request.