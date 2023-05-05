Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.4 Closes The Door On Intel Thunder Bay
From 2021 through the first half of 2022, Intel Linux engineers contributed various upstream driver additions for supporting this next-gen Intel Movidius product. But then all went quiet on the open-source driver front. In March was when the patches began surfacing for clearing out the Linux driver support in confirming the cancellation of the product.
With the in-development Linux 6.4 kernel, the removal of Thunder Bay support is happening. The MMC pull last week went ahead and removed its Thunder Bay SoC specific code. Merged this week was also the PHY updates and again a clearing out of that Thunder Bay driver code.
With Thunder Bay having not officially shipped, Intel is dropping this code rather than uselessly maintaining it or allowing it to just be extra baggage being needlessly carried in the kernel. Farewell, Thunder Bay.