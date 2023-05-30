Linux 6.3.5 Released With XFS Metadata Corruption Fix
Greg Kroah-Hartman released Linux 6.3.5 today along with the 5.15.114, 5.10.181, 5.4.244, 4.9.284, and 4.4.316 point releases for those long-term (LTS) kernel versions.
Making Linux 6.3.5 a notable point release is that it has back-ported the fix for the XFS metadata corruption bug that was plaguing the Linux 6.3 point releases. As I wrote about this weekend, the Linux 6.3 XFS corruption bug was tracked down to a one-line patch that wasn't back-ported from the Linux 6.4 kernel.
Testing has revealed the XFS metadata corruption issue no longer occurs with this one-liner. Fedora already has been providing kernel builds with this fix included while now it's present in upstream Linux 6.3.5+.
Besides this XFS fix, there is just the usual assortment of other bug/regression fixes to find with today's Linux 6.3.5 release.
Also making the Linux 6.3.5 point release more notable as well is that it back-ported the Intel HT topology reporting fix for Intel hybrid CPUs along with working around an Alder Lake / Raptor Lake bug with INVLPG and PCID.
