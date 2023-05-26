Those Using The XFS File-System Will Want To Avoid Linux 6.3 For Now
Multiple users have been reporting metadata corruption issues on the XFS file-system when upgrading to the Linux 6.3 stable kernel.
It seems a back-ported patch to recent Linux 6.3 point releases is causing possible metadata corruption issues with XFS.
Since last week has been this Red Hat BugZilla report over XFS metadata corruption when upgrading to Linux 6.3.3. Others have chimed in as well that others are seeing their servers consistently crash when running Linux 6.3 on their XFS-based servers. A Debian user has also reported similar XFS with Linux 6.3 issues too.
The Linux 6.4 kernel is reportedly working fine for some affected users, which is making it look like some patch(es) may have been poorly back-ported to the newer Linux 6.3 point releases. Right now the Red Hat developers involved in maintaining the kernel builds for Fedora are waiting on more reports/testing for working to track down the problem. For Fedora users on XFS (like is the default for Fedora Server), fortunately, Fedora is holding back its kernel to Linux 6.2 for the moment unless opting into updates-testing.
So for now those running an XFS file-system would be advised to stay off Linux 6.3 until the situation is sorted out and resolved.
5 Comments