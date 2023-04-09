Linux 6.3-rc6 Released For Easter

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 April 2023 at 03:08 PM EDT.
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 6.3-rc6 for this Easter Sunday as we work towards the official Linux 6.3 debut in the next few weeks.

Torvalds wrote for the brief 6.3-rc6 announcement:
"It's Easter Sunday, which means that we're all about to gorge on mämmi (Right? You *do* have your carton of mämmi ready to go, don't you?).

But before the festivities can begin, we still need to take care of business: Sunday still means another release candidate. Those rascally (and biologically confused) egg-laying rabbits must not distract us from kernel development.

Things continue to look pretty regular - some subsystems may have been pointing at spring break as a possible cause of slowdown, but nothing here looks all that unusual. Not even unusually slow."

Among the many random fixes to be merged this week was also adding the Intel Arrow Lake model number.

For those wondering about mämmi, per Wikipedia:


See the Linux 6.3 feature overview for a look at the features coming in this next kernel version.
