Linux 6.3 Introducing Hardware Noise "hwnoise" Tool
As part of the tracing updates sent in for Linux 6.3 is the introduction of the new "hwnoise" tool within the kernel source tree for monitoring and quantifying hardware noise.
The hardware noise tool has been worked on the past few months by Daniel Bristot de Oliveira. The hwnoise tool relies on the operating system noise (osnoise) tracer and displays a summary of the noise attributed to hardware by running with interrupts disabled. The hwnoise tool offers similar features to osnoise while displaying just non-maskable interrupts (NMIs) and hardware-related noise.
More details on the hwnoise tool can be found via this documentation commit.
The tracing pull request was sent out this weekend in preparation for the now-open Linux 6.3 merge window.
