Linux 6.3 RAS/EDAC Changes Bring New Features For Intel & AMD

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 20 February 2023 at 06:06 AM EST.
Among the early pull requests for the now-open Linux 6.3 merge window are the RAS (Reliability, Availability and Serviceability) and EDAC (Error Detection And Correction) updates.

Sent in on Sunday were the EDAC updates including a new driver for supporting the AMD-Xilinx ZynqMP on-chip memory (OCM) controller. The "zynqmp" EDAC driver supports the on-chip memory controller for handling of error detection and correction now with this upstream driver.

The EDAC updates also include support for decoding errors from the first and second level memory on Intel Skylake based hardware. Also on the Intel side is support for the mmeory controllers on Emerald Rapids as well as Granite Rapids servers.

DDR5 memory


The Intel Granite Rapids EDAC work is what confirms up to 12 channels of DDR5 memory support compared to the existing eight DDR5 memory channels with Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids.

Over on the RAS side there is support for reporting more bits of the physical address on error with newer AMD Zen 4 EPYC CPUs. This is about supporting the AMD MCE Extended Physical Address MCA space.
