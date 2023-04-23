Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Linux 6.3 Features Have A Lot For AMD & Intel, Steam Deck, ASUS Motherboards & More
With it having been a fairly smooth week in Linux Git and nothing overly scaring coming up, Linus Torvalds will likely release Linux 6.3 stable this afternoon rather than going into overtime with a Linux 6.3-rc8 test candidate.
Given those prospects, here is a reminder about some of the most interesting work you'll be able to find with Linux 6.3. Below is what I personally find most interesting with Linux 6.3 while back in March I had written a more verbose look at the Linux 5.3 features. So for getting excited about Linux 6.3, the highlights are:
- The possibility of slightly better AMD Zen 4 CPU performance both for the Ryzen 7000 series as well as the EPYC 9004 "Genoa" processors. This is thanks to Automatic IBRS finally landing and being enabled by default for Zen 4 CPUs rather than resorting to Retpolines as the Spectre V2 mitigation default.
- There is also AMD performance/power-efficiency benefits too with Linux 6.3 for newer platforms with the new AMD P-State EPP driver landing and in particular can benefit AMD Ryzen laptops.
- Intel has continued bringing up their Meteor Lake SoC support with Linux 6.3. For this kernel the Meteor Lake Versatile Processing Unit (VPU) driver has landed, Meteor Lake display support, and various other MTL features particularly around the graphics support.
- Intel has also adapted their Habana Labs AI driver with Linux 6.3 to now be an "accel" driver in the new accelerator subsystem rather than under the old char/misc area.
- There is some file-system optimization work in Linux 6.3 such as around better EXT4 direct I/O performance and separately some Btrfs optimizations too.
- The Qualcomm ath12k driver was merged for Linux 6.3 in supporting next-gen WiFi 7 wireless chipsets.
- Also on the networking side, IPv4 BIG TCP made it for Linux 6.3 to further enhance networking performance.
- There is now native Steam Deck Controller interface support added to the HID Steam Controller driver.
- Logitech G923 racing wheel support, 8BitDo Pro 2 wired controller support.
- Sensor monitoring support for many more ASUS desktop motherboards.
- Microsoft Pluton TPM CRB support has been added as is found in the latest AMD Ryzen mobile SoCs.
- More Rust code has been merged in working towards the first real Rust-written Linux kernel drivers set to be introduced soon.
See my lengthier Linux 6.3 feature overview for a more exhaustive look at all the interesting features coming with the stable Linux 6.3 debut.