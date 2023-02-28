Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
F2FS Brings Minor Improvements With Linux 6.3
F2FS doesn't have any prominent new features with Linux 6.3 but has "a huge number of patches" to enhance the code readability of this kernel file-system driver. Plus there are bug fixes and other minor alterations.
Among the F2FS changes that landed include addressing some "critical issues" around its recently-added per-block age-based extent cache, atomic write support, and folio cases. There are also new sysfs nodes for controlling the last age weight and manage discard I/O aware granularity. The IPU policy is also now exposed via DebugFS, reducing the stack memory cost, enhancing IOstat support and adding flush commands, and various other changes.
More details on the F2FS file-system driver work for Linux 6.3 via this pull request that has already been merged to master.