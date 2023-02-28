F2FS Brings Minor Improvements With Linux 6.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 28 February 2023
While in recent days there has been much talk around the new, experimental and currently out-of-tree SSDFS file-system for NVMe ZNS drives, when it comes to a modern flash-optimized Linux file-system today, the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) continues handling that space well and has been battle-tested via deployment on Android devices and more. With Linux 6.3, F2FS continues to be refined with more fixes and other minor enhancements.

F2FS doesn't have any prominent new features with Linux 6.3 but has "a huge number of patches" to enhance the code readability of this kernel file-system driver. Plus there are bug fixes and other minor alterations.

Among the F2FS changes that landed include addressing some "critical issues" around its recently-added per-block age-based extent cache, atomic write support, and folio cases. There are also new sysfs nodes for controlling the last age weight and manage discard I/O aware granularity. The IPU policy is also now exposed via DebugFS, reducing the stack memory cost, enhancing IOstat support and adding flush commands, and various other changes.

More details on the F2FS file-system driver work for Linux 6.3 via this pull request that has already been merged to master.
