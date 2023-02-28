Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
EXT4 Scores A Nice Direct I/O Performance Improvement With Linux 6.3
EXT4 with Linux 6.3 now allows for multiple processes to perform direct I/O writes to pre-allocated blocks via a shared inode lock rather than requiring an exclusive lock. Allowing multiple processes to overwrite pre-allocated blocks using a shared inode lock rather than an exclusive inode lock has significant performance ramifications.
Zhang Yi of Huawei who worked on this EXT4 change ran some multi-threaded write tests with FIO on an Intel Xeon Gold server with NVMe SSD storage. The speed-ups there from his testing is mighty impressive for the EXT4 DIO boost:
Aside from this performance optimization for multi-threaded Direct I/O, the other work in Linux 6.3 around EXT4 is just bug fixes and clean-ups.
More details via the EXT4 pull request.