Linux 6.3 Crypto Brings ARIA AVX2/AVX-512, TRNG Driver For StarFive SoCs

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 26 February 2023 at 06:40 AM EST. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
The cryptography subsystem updates for the Linux 6.3 merge window landed earlier this week with a few notable additions this cycle.

First up, Linux 6.3 received AVX2 and AVX-512 optimized versions of the ARIA cipher. ARIA is a block cipher developed by South Korean researchers two decades ago and can be used with TLS, the Secure Real-Time Transport Protocol (SRTP), and other purposes.

The AVX2-optimized version of ARIA depends upon AES-NI and GFNI and supports 32-way parallel processing for blocks. The results of the ARIA-AVX2 implementation are promising over the original AVX code with encrypting 1024 bytes dropping from 2701 to 2003 cycles or with 4096 bytes drops from 11,876 cycles to 7,295 cycles with the AVX2 implementation. On the decryption side there is also benefit with the new implementation dropping from 11,954 cycles to 7,564 cycles for 4096 bytes. The ARIA AVX-512 implementation is much better than the AVX2 implementation in turn dropping from 2,003 cycles down to 1,504 cycles for 1024 byte encryption or from 7,295 cycles down to 5,5540 cycles for encrypting 4096 bytes.

Linux 6.3 crypto also now exposes the FIPS status via /proc/crypto when enabled, adds Zlib support with Intel Quick Assist Technology (QAT), and RSA support in the ASpeed crypto driver. The Intel-led change to their QAT crypto driver is around supporting ZLIB DEFLATE with their accelerators. With a little more than one hundred lines of new code they have ZLIB support working for QAT that can be enjoyed with their latest Sapphire Rapids processors sporting QAT.

Intel Sapphire Rapids accelerators slide


There is also a new kernel driver for the hardware random number generator found within the increasingly popular StarFive RISC-V SoCs.

More details on all of the crypto changes for Linux 6.3 via this pull that landed a few days ago.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 6.3 Supports Sensor Monitoring For Many ASUS B650/B660/X670 Motherboards
Linux 6.3 Bringing Proper Support For The 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller
Intel Has More CXL Improvements Ready For Linux 6.3
Linux 6.3 RAS/EDAC Changes Bring New Features For Intel & AMD
Patches Posted For Enabling WiFi/Bluetooth With The Once Interesting MIPS Creator CI20
New Driver Aims To Improve MSI Laptop Support On Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.3 Introducing Hardware Noise "hwnoise" Tool
Intel Open-Sources Its OpenCL CPU-Based Runtime
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Soft Freeze
AMD Has Many New CPU/GPU Features Ready For Linux 6.3
The Best Linux 6.2 Features From Intel Arc Graphics To Better Performance For Older PCs
Linux 6.2 Released With Intel Arc Graphics Promoted, Open-Source NVIDIA RTX 30
Linus Torvalds' Advice On Git Merges: "If you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT"
Ubuntu Flavors/Spins Will No Longer Be Able To Install Flatpak By Default