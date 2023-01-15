Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.2-rc4 Released - "Bang In The Middle Of A Regular RC"
With developers now back from end of year holidays, Linux 6.2-rc4 is right in the middle for how it normally is at this mid-stage of the development cycle. Following a few quiet weeks, Linux 6.2 is pacing normal now for the patch-flow and testing.
Linus Torvalds commented in the 6.2-rc4 announcement:
It's Sunday afternoon in some parts of the world, and since I'm going to spend the rest of the day on airports and flights, that's good enough for me.
So here's another -rc release, this time with pretty much everybody back from winter holidays, and so things should be back to normal. And you can see that in the size, this is pretty much bang in the middle of a regular rc size for this time in the merge window.
The stats look fairly normal too, perhaps with a slight emphasis on networking that was playing catch-up after the holidays. But there's various changes all over - scan the appended shortlog for a taste of what has been going on.
See my Linux 6.2 feature overview to learn more about all of the changes in this coming kernel, which will be out as stable around mid-February.