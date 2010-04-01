Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Updated Zstd Implementation Merged For Linux 6.2
The Zstd code within the Linux kernel hasn't been updated in a year at which point it was updated to the Zstd 1.4.10 state, which was already then years behind the upstream Zstd state. With Linux 6.2, the Zstd kernel code has been updated against v1.5.2 upstream for being close to parity with that upstream code maintained by Facebook/Meta. This should mean faster Zstd compress/decompression for in-kernel users of the Zstandard compression algorithm.
Zstandard Logo
This had been the plan and finally over the weekend the pull request had been submitted. Just a few minutes ago it was merged by Linus Torvalds.
This should yield better performance for Zstd-compressed kernel images and the various other users. With this kernel implementation also being generated in a near automatic manner from the upstream Zstd code, hopefully moving forward the kernel implementation will be able to stay better updated against its upstream.