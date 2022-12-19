Linux 6.2 "char/misc" Changes Land With Continued Intel Gaudi2 Enablement

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 December 2022 at 02:20 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
The "char/misc" changes have been merged for the in-development Linux 6.2 as the random catch-all area of the kernel for drivers not fitting well in other subsystem areas. Notably with this update for Linux 6.2 is continued work on enabling the Intel-owned Habana Labs Gaudi2 AI accelerator.

Gaudi2 as the next-generation AI training and inference accelerator from Habana Labs designed to compete with -- and sharply outperform -- NVIDIA's A100 for computer vision, natural language processing, and related workloads. Gaudi2 was announced earlier this year and shortly thereafter their stellar open-source Linux team began posting new patches for extending the existing "habanalabs" Gaudi and Goya Linux kernel driver to support the Gaudi2.

The past several Linux kernel cycles have seen more Gaudi2 code upstreamed and it continues that way for Linux 6.2. With Linux 6.2 the Habana Labs driver has added a user-space API for obtaining page fault information, Gaudi2 PCI revision 2 support, support for graceful hard resets of the hardware, and a variety of other fixes and enablement items around Gaudi2.

This additional kernel driver work follows the SynapseAI Core user-space software being updated at the end of November and also now supporting Gaudi2. It's great seeing Intel / Habana Labs continue as the most open-source, Linux-upstream friendly minded AI accelerator vendor.


Intel Habana Labs Gaudi2


This Habana Labs driver work leads the char/misc changes for Linux 6.2. There isn't much else notable in this pull besides some new Ampere Computing SMpro co-processor drivers.

While the Habana Labs driver is currently part of the char/misc area, Linux 6.2 is introducing the compute "accel" accelerator subsystem as an extension of the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem. The Habana Labs driver is among the AI/VPU accelerator drivers currently being adapted to this new subsystem/framework so it will eventually move from char/misc to this dedicated accel space.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Sends Out Initial Linux Kernel Patches For FRED
Intel Releases oneDNN 3.0 In Advance Of Sapphire Rapids
Linus Torvalds Bashes Intel's LAM - Rejected For Linux 6.2
Intel Open-Source Vulkan Driver Sees New Work On Vulkan Video Extensions
Intel oneAPI 2023 Released - AMD & NVIDIA Plugins Available
Intel IFS Ready To Weed Out Faulty Silicon With Linux 6.2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Bashes Intel's LAM - Rejected For Linux 6.2
Btrfs With Linux 6.2 Bringing Performance Improvements, Better RAID 5/6 Reliability
Linux 6.1 Released With MGLRU, Initial Rust Code
Linux 6.2 Speeds Up A Function By 715x - kallsyms_lookup_name()
Raspberry Pi Supply Chain Issues Beginning To Ease Up
KDE Plasma 5.27 To Provide Better Multi-Monitor Support
Xfce 4.18 Released - Much Improved File Manager, Better HiDPI, Adaptive Vsync With GLX
KDE Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support