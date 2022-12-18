Linux 6.2 Introduces Several More Touchscreen Drivers
In addition to the HID driver updates for the Linux 6.2 kernel that were merged this week, the input subsystem updates also landed this week and were headlined by having several new touchscreen drivers.
Input subsystem maintainer Dmitry Torokhov submitted the driver updates for Linux 6.2, which are primarily centered on the touchscreen front. The new touchscreen drivers are for Cypress Generation 5 touchscreens, Hynitron cstxxx touchscreens, and Himax hx83112b touchscreens. The driver in particular for the Cypress TrueTouch Gen5 touchscreen controllers should be quite beneficial and a welcome addition as that controller is turning up in various higher-end smartphones from Samsung to ZTE. Cypress TrueTouch Gen5 is also applicable to tablets, e-readers, and other similar devices.
The input updates for Linux 6.2 also adapt the I2C-based input drivers to using a new I2C probing API, improvements to the MSG2638 touchscreen driver, and various other input driver improvements. More details on these input changes for Linux 6.2 via this pull request that has already been merged to master.
