Linux 6.2 Introduces Several More Touchscreen Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 18 December 2022 at 05:41 AM EST. 7 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
In addition to the HID driver updates for the Linux 6.2 kernel that were merged this week, the input subsystem updates also landed this week and were headlined by having several new touchscreen drivers.

Input subsystem maintainer Dmitry Torokhov submitted the driver updates for Linux 6.2, which are primarily centered on the touchscreen front. The new touchscreen drivers are for Cypress Generation 5 touchscreens, Hynitron cstxxx touchscreens, and Himax hx83112b touchscreens. The driver in particular for the Cypress TrueTouch Gen5 touchscreen controllers should be quite beneficial and a welcome addition as that controller is turning up in various higher-end smartphones from Samsung to ZTE. Cypress TrueTouch Gen5 is also applicable to tablets, e-readers, and other similar devices.

The input updates for Linux 6.2 also adapt the I2C-based input drivers to using a new I2C probing API, improvements to the MSG2638 touchscreen driver, and various other input driver improvements. More details on these input changes for Linux 6.2 via this pull request that has already been merged to master.
7 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.2 Allows For Zstd-Compressed Debug Information
Updated Zstd Implementation Merged For Linux 6.2
Linux 6.2 Landing Scalability Improvement For Large IBM Power Systems
Hardware Monitoring Driver Updates Land In Linux 6.2
Linux 6.2 Speeds Up A Function By 715x - kallsyms_lookup_name()
Linux 6.2 Graphics Changes: Intel Arc Graphics Stable, Initial NVIDIA RTX 30 Acceleration
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Bashes Intel's LAM - Rejected For Linux 6.2
Btrfs With Linux 6.2 Bringing Performance Improvements, Better RAID 5/6 Reliability
Linux 6.1 Released With MGLRU, Initial Rust Code
Linux 6.2 Speeds Up A Function By 715x - kallsyms_lookup_name()
Raspberry Pi Supply Chain Issues Beginning To Ease Up
KDE Plasma 5.27 To Provide Better Multi-Monitor Support
Xfce 4.18 Released - Much Improved File Manager, Better HiDPI, Adaptive Vsync With GLX
KDE Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support