Linux's Turbostat Utility Can Now Be Used For Reading Intel PMT Counters

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 31 July 2024 at 06:16 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Merged on Sunday prior to tagging the first release candidate of Linux 6.11 were some last minute updates to Turbostat, the tool that lives within the kernel source tree and used for reporting CPU frequency and idle statistics along with other useful metrics. With Linux 6.11, Turbostat is gaining some new abilities.

With the new kernel, the Turbostat utility is now able to report counters from Intel's Platform Monitoring Technology (PMT). Intel Platform Monitoring Technology is one of their newer ways of exposing telemetry across client, server, and companion products.

This new code for Turbostat allows reading PMT counters similar to the tool's MSR and perf counters. One of the initial focuses with this PMT integration is for Turbostat to be able to report Meteor Lake's DC6 residency metrics to user-space. Other PMT functionality can also be read via Turbostat but depends upon the necessary PMT metadata being supplied for analysis.

turbostat example


Those interested in tapping into Intel PMT telemetry via Turbostat can find the documentation and some examples as part of this merge that is part of this week's Linux 6.11-rc1 release.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 6.11-rc1 Released With Initial Intel Battlemage Support, AMD RDNA4 Primed
Linus Torvalds Doesn't Merge sched_ext For The Linux 6.11 Merge Window
EEVDF Scheduler On The Verge Of Being "Complete"
Linux 6.11 Is Looking Good In Early Benchmarks On AMD Ryzen Threadripper
Rust Is Ready With Robust Toolchain Handling For Linux 6.11
Linux 6.11 Lands Support For getrandom() In The vDSO
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Addresses His Latest ARM64 Annoyance: Installing Compressed Kernel Images
VirtualBox 7.1 Beta Released With Modernized GUI, Wayland Support For Clipboard Sharing
systemd Talks Up Automatic Boot Assessment In Light Of The Crowdstrike-Microsoft Outage
EEVDF Scheduler On The Verge Of Being "Complete"
ASRock Announces Passively Cooled Radeon RX 7900 Series
NVIDIA 560 Linux Driver Beta Released - Defaults To Open GPU Kernel Modules
Open-Source Apple GPU Vulkan Driver Merged For Mesa 24.3
Linux VFS Fix For 5 Year Old Bug That Could Cause Corruption, Security Issues Or Crash