Linux 6.10 Is Shaping Up Well Or It Might Just Be Due To 4th Of July Week

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 July 2024 at 06:44 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 6.10-rc7 as the latest weekly release candidate of the forthcoming Linux 6.10 kernel.

Torvalds noted in the 6.10-rc7 release announcement that it's been a rather light week. Linux 6.10 has been trending well and looking like an on-time release next Sunday, but it's also a possibility this week has been thrown off due to the 4th of July (US Independence Day) week and many of the paid engineers having days off. Torvalds commented:
"Things remain calm, although I do suspect that part of it is that it's been the July 4th week in the US, and a lot of Europe is starting to go away on summer vacation.

But hey, let's not look a gift horse too closely in the mouth. Maybe it's really just that 6.10 is shaping up well. Right? RIGHT?"

So we'll see how next week plays out if Linux 6.10 stable is released or if a Linux 6.10-rc8 release ends up being warranted and then pushing the stable debut out by an additional week.

Linux 6.10-rc7 Git tag


In any event there are many great Linux 6.10 features for when this new kernel version ships in July.
