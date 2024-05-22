Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Initial Windows NT Sync Driver Merged Into Linux 6.10 But Not Yet Complete
NTSYNC was submitted for Linux 6.10 to emulate the Windows NT synchronization primitives so Wine/Wine-based software can have an easier and more efficient time doing so. In turn this NTSYNC driver can yield massive performance wins for Windows games running on Linux:
While the initial driver patches were merged to char/misc and now in turn within Linux 6.10 Git, much of the enablement work wasn't accepted in time. Thus for Linux 6.10 the new NTSYNC driver is marked as "broken", so it won't even be built for normal kernel builds.
Hopefully for Linux 6.11 or sometime soon the rest of the NTSYNC patches are upstreamed for yielding this massive boost to Windows games on Linux.
The char/misc merge for Linux 6.10 also includes the usual IIO driver updates, Microsoft Hyper-V updates, some Snapdragon X Elite patches, and the routine smothering of other random patches.