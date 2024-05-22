Initial Windows NT Sync Driver Merged Into Linux 6.10 But Not Yet Complete

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 May 2024 at 08:07 PM EDT.
LINUX KERNEL
Greg Kroah-Hartman today sent in the char/misc updates for Linux 6.10 alongside the other areas of the kernel he oversees. Among the char/misc changes is adding the NTSYNC driver that exposes the /dev/ntsync character device for use by the likes of Wine and Valve's Steam Play (Proton). But for Linux 6.10 the driver is effectively "broken" as most of the feature patches have yet to be included.

NTSYNC was submitted for Linux 6.10 to emulate the Windows NT synchronization primitives so Wine/Wine-based software can have an easier and more efficient time doing so. In turn this NTSYNC driver can yield massive performance wins for Windows games running on Linux:

NTSYNC improvement


While the initial driver patches were merged to char/misc and now in turn within Linux 6.10 Git, much of the enablement work wasn't accepted in time. Thus for Linux 6.10 the new NTSYNC driver is marked as "broken", so it won't even be built for normal kernel builds.

Hopefully for Linux 6.11 or sometime soon the rest of the NTSYNC patches are upstreamed for yielding this massive boost to Windows games on Linux.

The char/misc merge for Linux 6.10 also includes the usual IIO driver updates, Microsoft Hyper-V updates, some Snapdragon X Elite patches, and the routine smothering of other random patches.
