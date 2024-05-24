Linux 6.10 Hardware Monitoring Includes New Lenovo ThinkStation Driver
The hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem changes for the Linux 6.10 kernel include enabling monitoring of more all-in-one liquid coolers for CPUs, a new driver for exposing monitoring on Lenovo ThinkStation workstations, and other new monitoring capabilities.
New on the AIO CPU cooler side is the NZXT Kraken 2023 AIO CPU cooler being supported by the nzxt-kraken3 driver. Some minor changes were needed to support that newer revision to the NZXT Kraken liquid cooler.
The AquaComputer driver meanwhile has added support for the Octo Flow Sensors.
New to HWMON in Linux 6.10 is a Lenovo ThinkStation embedded controller (EC) driver that can be enabled via the new SENSORS_LENOVO_EC Kconfig option. This enables exposing the EC sensor data under HWMON for getting the current/max fan speeds as well as CPU, DIMM, and other thermal information for those using a newer Lenovo workstation.
The Dell-SMM hardware monitoring driver meanwhile added support for the Dell Precision 7540 and G5 5505 systems.
More details on the hardware monitoring updates for Linux 6.10 via this merge request that landed last week ahead of Linux 6.10-rc1 due out on Sunday.
