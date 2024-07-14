The Most Interesting Linux 6.10 Features From MSEAL To Intel Xe2 Preparations

14 July 2024
Linux 6.10 stable should be released later today. It's been a fairly calm week in the kernel world and thus Linus Torvalds will most likely opt for tagging v6.10 as opposed to doing a v6.10-rc8 extra release candidate. So with Linux 6.10 likely upon us, here's a reminder about some of the most interesting changes in this new kernel release.

Below is a look at what I personally find to be the ten best features of Linux 6.10. For a more thorough look, see my prior Linux 6.10 feature overview that was written after the v6.10 merge window passed.

- Faster AES-XTS disk/file encryption on recent Intel and AMD CPUs thanks to new implementations catering to AVX-512, VAES, and other modern CPU capabilities.

- mseal() was merged as a new memory sealing system call. Mseal can be used by C libraries, web browsers, virtual machines, and more for memory sealing similar to capabilities already exposed on some BSDs.

- Bcachefs continues maturing in the mainline kernel for that promising copy-on-write file-system.

- Numerous Intel Core and AMD Ryzen laptop support enhancements.

- Upgrading to the Rust 1.78 toolchain and other Rust-in-the-kernel improvements along with now allowing Rust RISC-V kernel builds.

- The Panthor DRM driver is upstreamed for supporting newer Arm Mali graphics that require the firmware-based Command Stream Frontend (CSF).

- Mainline support for the RISC-V Milk-V Mars board and other single-board computers and Arm platforms have also seen their code upstreamed.

- More Intel Xe2 upstreaming for Lunar Lake integrated graphics and preparations for Battlemage graphics cards. On Linux 6.10 both the Lunar Lake and Battlemage graphics support is still considered experimental and hidden behind the "force_probe" module parameter. There is now HDMI sound support and other Battlemage additions too with this kernel.

- Newer AMD Radeon graphics cards now have working display support on RISC-V systems. This comes as a kernel-mode FPU implementation was merged for Linux 6.10 that is needed for the AMDGPU driver's Display Core (DC).

- TPM bus encryption and integrity protection support.

Once Linux 6.10 is out the door, it's on to the Linux 6.11 merge window.
