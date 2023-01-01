Linux 6.1.2 Closed Out 2022 With Many Backported Fixes

On New Year's Eve, Greg Kroah-Hartman released a new set of stable kernels with Linux 6.1.2, 6.0.16, and 5.15.86 LTS being the new set.

The Linux 6.1.2 release in particular comes in quite heavy with many fixes back-ported from the recently completed Linux 6.2 merge window. There are a ton of bug/regression fixes to find with Linux 6.1.2. The Linux 6.1 point releases and contained fixes are all the more important with Linux 6.1 likely to be the 2022 LTS kernel version.

Linux 6.1.2 contains some Intel audio quirk additions, various memory leak fixes, many RISC-V fixes, ASUS CROSSHAIR VIII/TUF/ProArt B550M motherboard monitoring support in the NCT6775 HWMON driver, possible crash fixes with Control Flow Integrity (CFI) is enabled for the kernel code, and hundreds of other fixes and many more device quirks.

See the Linux 6.1.2 announcement for more details on the hefty set of fixes for Linux 6.1.2 that follows the Linux 6.2 merge window. Linux 6.2-rc2 meanwhile is due out this evening.

Linux 5.15.86 and Linux 6.0.16 were also released for those on the N-1 and current LTS series.
