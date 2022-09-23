The Smaller DRM Drivers See Last Minute Updates Ahead Of Linux 6.1

A final batch of drm-misc-next feature changes intended for the Linux 6.1 Linux kernel has been submitted to DRM-Next. This pull consists of some core DRM code improvements as well as updates to the smaller DRM/KMS drivers.

With the Linux 6.1 kernel merge window opening up in early October, this is the last planned drm-misc-next feature update for this next kernel version. Some of the material changes in this pull include:

- Backlight handling improvements to the core DRM code.

- Fixing a vRAM eviction issue with the AMDGPU kernel driver.

- Resolution handling improvements to the ASpeed "AST" DRM driver.

- The Mediatek DRM driver has seen some improvements to its DisplayPort related code.

- The Rockchip DRM driver has added support for the RK3568 SoC as well as gamma handling support for the RK339. The Rockchip RK3568 SoC is used by the Firefly ROC-RK3568, Rock 3A, and other single board computers. The RK3568 makes use of four Arm Cortex-A55 cores and has a Mali G52 2EE graphics processor while this DRM driver work is just about the Rockchip display support.

- The Broadcom VC4 DRM driver most notably used by the Raspberry Pi 4 series has seen HDMI hot-plug handling improvements.

More details on these changes in drm-misc-next can be found via this morning's pull request.
